Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (ETR:O2D) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (ETR:O2D) has earned an average recommendation of “Sell” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €2.72 ($3.20).

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.10 ($2.47) target price on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.40 ($4.00) price target on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.50 ($4.12) price target on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Thursday. Warburg Research set a €2.60 ($3.06) price target on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays set a €3.50 ($4.12) price target on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Thursday.

Shares of O2D opened at €2.43 ($2.86) on Monday. Telefónica Deutschland has a fifty-two week low of €2.13 ($2.50) and a fifty-two week high of €2.63 ($3.09). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.71, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion and a PE ratio of 22.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €2.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of €2.36.

TelefÃ³nica Deutschland Holding AG provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers voice, data, and value-added services in mobile and fixed line networks; access to infrastructure and services for its wholesale partners; and digital products and services in the fields of Internet of Things.

