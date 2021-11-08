TELUS (NYSE:TU) Price Target Raised to C$31.00 at CIBC

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) had its target price upped by investment analysts at CIBC from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

TU has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of TELUS from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$29.25 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of TELUS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TELUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TELUS currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.82.

Shares of TU traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $23.41. 54,985 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,185,546. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. TELUS has a 12-month low of $17.77 and a 12-month high of $23.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.36.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. TELUS had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that TELUS will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in TELUS during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in TELUS during the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in TELUS during the 2nd quarter worth $141,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TELUS by 7.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,965 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of TELUS by 154.3% in the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 4,591 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,786 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.66% of the company’s stock.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company. The company specializes in telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: Wireless and Wireline. The Wireless segment refers to the data and voice products for mobile technologies.

