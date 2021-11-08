Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Stock Holdings Trimmed by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its position in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) by 18.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 135,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,210 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $9,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 356.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 581,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,965,000 after buying an additional 454,329 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth $4,728,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,288,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,306,000 after buying an additional 47,758 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 10.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,060,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,076,000 after purchasing an additional 103,051 shares during the period. Finally, Shay Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the second quarter worth $2,010,000. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on THC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Truist Securities lowered their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.50.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, EVP Howard Hacker sold 11,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total value of $804,712.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Meghan Fitzgerald sold 6,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.70, for a total value of $441,797.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,017,497.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 82,811 shares of company stock valued at $5,762,933 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

THC opened at $75.42 on Monday. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 52-week low of $28.20 and a 52-week high of $76.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.57, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 2.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $70.56.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.90. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 58.52% and a net margin of 5.52%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

Tenet Healthcare Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment comprises of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

