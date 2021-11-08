Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Shares Acquired by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) by 31.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,038 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRNO. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in Terreno Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Terreno Realty by 485.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Terreno Realty in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Terreno Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. 92.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TRNO opened at $74.53 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.79 and a beta of 0.61. Terreno Realty Co. has a one year low of $53.97 and a one year high of $77.90.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.06. Terreno Realty had a net margin of 34.93% and a return on equity of 4.29%. Analysts anticipate that Terreno Realty Co. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.44%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TRNO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $71.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Terreno Realty in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Compass Point raised their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.43.

Terreno Realty Company Profile

Terreno Realty Corp. operates as a real estate company, which acquires, owns, and manages industrial properties. It invests in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex, research and development, and trans-shipment. The company was founded by Michael A. Coke and W.

