Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) Price Target Raised to $86.00 at KeyCorp

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) had its target price raised by KeyCorp from $71.00 to $86.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Terreno Realty’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.07 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Terreno Realty from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Mizuho reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Terreno Realty in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Compass Point raised their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $72.43.

Shares of NYSE:TRNO opened at $74.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Terreno Realty has a one year low of $53.97 and a one year high of $77.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.79 and a beta of 0.61.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.06. Terreno Realty had a net margin of 34.93% and a return on equity of 4.29%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Terreno Realty will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.44%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Terreno Realty by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 37,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 15,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. 92.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Terreno Realty Company Profile

Terreno Realty Corp. operates as a real estate company, which acquires, owns, and manages industrial properties. It invests in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex, research and development, and trans-shipment. The company was founded by Michael A. Coke and W.

