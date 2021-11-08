Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) gapped down prior to trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $1,222.09, but opened at $1,157.44. Tesla shares last traded at $1,166.38, with a volume of 289,942 shares.

Specifically, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $752.90, for a total value of $1,330,374.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $752.90, for a total transaction of $674,598.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,868,418. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 179,847 shares of company stock valued at $192,598,477 in the last 90 days. 25.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TSLA has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $660.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $750.07.

The company has a market cap of $1.18 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 395.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 2.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $850.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $724.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $13.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.81%. Tesla’s revenue was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Milestone Resources Group Ltd lifted its holdings in Tesla by 56.0% in the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 39 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Tesla in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in Tesla in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

