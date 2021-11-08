Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Receives $207.41 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $207.41.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TXN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Summit Redstone lowered shares of Texas Instruments to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

TXN traded down $1.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $191.95. 146,914 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,186,199. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $189.52. The company has a market cap of $177.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.87, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.95. Texas Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $151.02 and a fifty-two week high of $202.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 5.63 and a quick ratio of 4.86.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 41.61% and a return on equity of 68.63%. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Texas Instruments will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 77.05%.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Haviv Ilan sold 48,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.89, for a total transaction of $9,018,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 262.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 18,111 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 369.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 240.0% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

