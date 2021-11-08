The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $38.33

The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $38.33 and last traded at $38.16, with a volume of 1690 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.42.

A number of research analysts have commented on ANDE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Andersons from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn raised The Andersons from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded The Andersons from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of The Andersons in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Stephens upgraded The Andersons from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Andersons presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.50.

Get The Andersons alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.04.

The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.27. The Andersons had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 0.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Andersons, Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The Andersons’s payout ratio is currently 26.02%.

In related news, VP Anne G. Rex sold 3,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total value of $103,127.76. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $646,971.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ANDE. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its stake in The Andersons by 3,994.5% during the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,747,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680,801 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in The Andersons by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,213,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $159,176,000 after purchasing an additional 210,638 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its stake in The Andersons by 659.7% during the 1st quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 186,461 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,105,000 after purchasing an additional 161,916 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in The Andersons by 94.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 327,791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,975,000 after purchasing an additional 158,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of The Andersons by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 685,406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,925,000 after buying an additional 141,701 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

About The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE)

The Andersons, Inc is an agricultural rooted diversified company, which engages in railcar leasing and repair, turf products production, and consumer retailing. It operates through the following business segments: Trade, Ethanol, Plant Nutrient, and Rail. The Trade segment specializes in the movement of physical commodities such as whole grains, grains products, feed ingredients, frac sand, domestic fuel products, and other agricultural commodities.

Featured Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Receive News & Ratings for The Andersons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Andersons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.