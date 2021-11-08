The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) Announces $0.44 Quarterly Dividend

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.44 per share by the bank on Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has raised its dividend by 37.5% over the last three years. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a payout ratio of 53.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son to earn $3.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.0%.

Shares of NYSE:NTB opened at $39.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a 1 year low of $27.62 and a 1 year high of $41.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.92.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.01). The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a net margin of 31.69% and a return on equity of 17.12%. The firm had revenue of $124.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.53 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

NTB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,184 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,623 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.12% of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son worth $2,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 63.03% of the company’s stock.

About The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd. provides community banking and wealth management business. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guernsey, The Bahamas, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. The Bermuda and the Cayman Islands segment offers a range of retail and corporate banking services to individuals, local businesses, captive insurers, reinsurance companies, trust companies, and hedge funds.

