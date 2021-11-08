The Beauty Health (SKIN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

The Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. The Beauty Health has set its FY 2021 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

The Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $66.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.30 million. On average, analysts expect The Beauty Health to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get The Beauty Health alerts:

NASDAQ SKIN opened at $29.01 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.70. The Beauty Health has a 1 year low of $9.71 and a 1 year high of $30.17.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKIN. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of The Beauty Health in the second quarter valued at about $1,200,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of The Beauty Health in the second quarter valued at about $106,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of The Beauty Health in the second quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of The Beauty Health in the second quarter valued at about $273,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on SKIN. Cowen began coverage on shares of The Beauty Health in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of The Beauty Health from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of The Beauty Health from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of The Beauty Health in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of The Beauty Health from $17.50 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Beauty Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.67.

About The Beauty Health

Edge Systems, LLC designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products. It offers hydradermabrasion system that enhances the skin to cleanse, exfoliate, extract, and hydrate simultaneously; Hydraglucan Intense Hydration Booster, a customization for the HydraFacial treatment exfoliates the skin by improving cell renewal and delivers ingredients, including hyaluronic acid, glucan, and betaine to hydrate the skin and provide anti-aging benefits; HydraFacial Daily Essentials, which provides detoxification, rejuvenation, and protection of skin; crystal microdermabrasion systems; and light emitting diode systems.

Featured Article: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for The Beauty Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Beauty Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.