The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) Stock Holdings Decreased by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC lowered its stake in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,959 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 12,677 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in The Cheesecake Factory were worth $1,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAKE. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,978,928 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $269,758,000 after purchasing an additional 663,896 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 85.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 685,759 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $40,124,000 after purchasing an additional 315,060 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,357,446 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $236,087,000 after buying an additional 200,605 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 204.5% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 199,199 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,793,000 after buying an additional 133,781 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 65.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 332,825 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $19,474,000 after buying an additional 131,201 shares during the period. 82.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Cheesecake Factory alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on CAKE. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of The Cheesecake Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, September 24th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $64.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.10.

CAKE stock opened at $46.60 on Monday. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a 52 week low of $30.97 and a 52 week high of $65.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 358.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.05). The Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 1.40%. The company had revenue of $754.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

Cheesecake Factory, Inc engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items.

Featured Article: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE).

Receive News & Ratings for The Cheesecake Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cheesecake Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.