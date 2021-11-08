The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) PT Lowered to $47.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a hold rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on The Cheesecake Factory from $64.00 to $49.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on The Cheesecake Factory from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush lowered their price target on The Cheesecake Factory from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on The Cheesecake Factory from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded The Cheesecake Factory from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Cheesecake Factory presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $52.10.

NASDAQ CAKE opened at $46.60 on Thursday. The Cheesecake Factory has a twelve month low of $30.97 and a twelve month high of $65.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 358.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.21.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.05). The Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 1.40%. The business had revenue of $754.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS. The Cheesecake Factory’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Cheesecake Factory will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAKE. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,978,928 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $269,758,000 after purchasing an additional 663,896 shares during the period. Tremblant Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $20,600,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 85.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 685,759 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $40,124,000 after purchasing an additional 315,060 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 483.6% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 322,186 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $17,456,000 after acquiring an additional 266,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,414,230,000. Institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

The Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

Cheesecake Factory, Inc engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items.

