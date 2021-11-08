The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Bought by Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190,524 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,790 shares during the quarter. The Coca-Cola accounts for approximately 1.2% of Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $10,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Waddell & Associates LLC acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,008,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 4.1% during the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 519,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,094,000 after acquiring an additional 20,312 shares during the period. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 6.4% during the second quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC now owns 22,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC grew its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 40.1% during the second quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 12,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 3,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 843,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,666,000 after acquiring an additional 43,163 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KO traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $56.47. 88,113 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,510,551. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $48.11 and a 52 week high of $57.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.19. The company has a market cap of $243.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.66.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.31% and a return on equity of 44.22%. The company had revenue of $10.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.35%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on KO shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $63.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.44.

In other The Coca-Cola news, COO Brian John Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $556,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 144,229 shares in the company, valued at $8,026,343.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 6,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total transaction of $378,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 176,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,086,093.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

