The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S (OTCMKTS:DDRLF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

DDRLF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Pareto Securities downgraded shares of The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. SEB Equity Research raised shares of The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S to a buy rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. DNB Markets raised shares of The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $285.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. SEB Equities raised shares of The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S from a reduce rating to a hold rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from 190.00 to 220.00 in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $268.33.

DDRLF stock opened at $35.80 on Thursday. The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S has a 52 week low of $29.65 and a 52 week high of $44.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.87.

The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S provides offshore drilling rig services to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through North Sea Jack-Up Rigs and International Floaters segment. It owns and operates a fleet of 22 offshore drilling rigs, including 14 jack-up rigs, 4 semi-submersible rigs, and 4 drillships.

