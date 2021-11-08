The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Daimler (ETR:DAI) a €114.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €114.00 ($134.12) target price on Daimler (ETR:DAI) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

DAI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on Daimler in a research report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €98.00 ($115.29) target price on Daimler in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays set a €105.00 ($123.53) price target on Daimler in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €95.00 ($111.76) price target on Daimler in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Nord/LB set a €92.00 ($108.24) target price on Daimler in a report on Friday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €94.43 ($111.09).

Shares of ETR DAI opened at €87.59 ($103.05) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $93.70 billion and a PE ratio of 6.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of €77.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of €75.72. Daimler has a 52-week low of €47.76 ($56.18) and a 52-week high of €88.24 ($103.81). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.66, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

