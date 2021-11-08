The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) a €58.30 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €58.30 ($68.59) price target on Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Warburg Research set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €35.00 ($41.18) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €67.00 ($78.82) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Monday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €68.00 ($80.00) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €62.00 ($72.94) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hugo Boss presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €58.94 ($69.34).

BOSS opened at €54.44 ($64.05) on Thursday. Hugo Boss has a fifty-two week low of €19.77 ($23.26) and a fifty-two week high of €54.92 ($64.61). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.92, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of €51.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of €48.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,432.63.

Hugo Boss Company Profile

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

Analyst Recommendations for Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS)

