The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) a €58.30 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €58.30 ($68.59) price target on Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Warburg Research set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €35.00 ($41.18) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €67.00 ($78.82) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Monday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €68.00 ($80.00) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €62.00 ($72.94) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hugo Boss presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €58.94 ($69.34).

BOSS opened at €54.44 ($64.05) on Thursday. Hugo Boss has a fifty-two week low of €19.77 ($23.26) and a fifty-two week high of €54.92 ($64.61). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.92, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of €51.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of €48.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,432.63.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

