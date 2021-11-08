The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates €58.30 Price Target for Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS)

Posted by on Nov 8th, 2021

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €58.30 ($68.59) price target on Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on BOSS. Morgan Stanley set a €30.50 ($35.88) target price on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Warburg Research set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Friday, October 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €35.00 ($41.18) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Friday, October 15th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €67.00 ($78.82) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €64.00 ($75.29) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Monday, October 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €58.94 ($69.34).

ETR:BOSS opened at €54.44 ($64.05) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.92, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,432.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is €51.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is €48.25. Hugo Boss has a 1-year low of €19.77 ($23.26) and a 1-year high of €54.92 ($64.61).

About Hugo Boss

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

Recommended Story: How dollar cost averaging works

Analyst Recommendations for Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS)

Receive News & Ratings for Hugo Boss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hugo Boss and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.