The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates €58.30 Price Target for Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS)

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €58.30 ($68.59) price target on Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on BOSS. Morgan Stanley set a €30.50 ($35.88) target price on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Warburg Research set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Friday, October 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €35.00 ($41.18) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Friday, October 15th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €67.00 ($78.82) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €64.00 ($75.29) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Monday, October 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €58.94 ($69.34).

ETR:BOSS opened at €54.44 ($64.05) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.92, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,432.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is €51.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is €48.25. Hugo Boss has a 1-year low of €19.77 ($23.26) and a 1-year high of €54.92 ($64.61).

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

