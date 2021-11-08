The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) Shares Bought by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 175.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Hain Celestial Group were worth $731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HAIN. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 38.7% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,796,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617,926 shares during the period. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 32.5% during the second quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,371,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,582 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 108.2% during the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,589,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,788,000 after purchasing an additional 826,229 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 191.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 897,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,115,000 after purchasing an additional 588,807 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 195.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 723,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,032,000 after purchasing an additional 479,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Hain Celestial Group stock opened at $45.86 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.91. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.34 and a beta of 0.64. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.76 and a fifty-two week high of $46.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.99.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.01). The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 3.93%. The firm had revenue of $450.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HAIN shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.

The Hain Celestial Group Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of organic and natural products. Its brands include Alba Botanica, Avalon Organics, Earth’s Best, JASON, Live Clean, Imagine, and Queen Helene. The company was founded by Irwin David Simon on May 19, 1993 and is headquartered in Lake Success, NY.

