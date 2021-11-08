The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Allmerica Financial Corp. is a non-insurance holding company. The Company offers financial products and services in two major areas: Risk Management and Asset Accumulation. Within these broad areas, the Company conducts business principally in three operating segments. These segments are Risk Management, Allmerica Financial Services, and Allmerica Asset Management. In addition to the three operating segments, the Company also has a Corporate segment, which consists primarily of cash, investments, Corporate debt and Capital Securities. “

Get The Hanover Insurance Group alerts:

Several other analysts have also issued reports on THG. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a peer perform rating and a $144.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities restated a buy rating on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $146.00.

Shares of NYSE THG opened at $125.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.95. The Hanover Insurance Group has a 1 year low of $99.93 and a 1 year high of $143.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $133.10 and a 200 day moving average of $136.01.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Hanover Insurance Group will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.04%.

In other news, EVP Richard W. Lavey sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.69, for a total value of $703,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,132 shares in the company, valued at $4,239,271.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jane D. Carlin sold 980 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total transaction of $139,806.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,198 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 49,491 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,483,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 104.0% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,403 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 23,112 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,135,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel raised its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 5,226 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

The Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of property and casualty products and services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines and Other. The Commercial Lines segment includes commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers compensation and other commercial coverage, such as specialty program business, inland marine, management and professional liability and surety.

Featured Article: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Hanover Insurance Group (THG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.