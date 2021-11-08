The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $75.38.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HIG shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Wolfe Research started coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company.

In other news, Director Robert B. Allardice III sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.61, for a total transaction of $608,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $739,856.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 22,406 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,568,420.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,363,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,468 shares of company stock worth $4,108,864 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIG. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,806 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 23.2% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,459 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.5% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 18,650 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 8.4% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 20,427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $389,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HIG opened at $71.83 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $24.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a 1-year low of $39.30 and a 1-year high of $78.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.89 and its 200 day moving average is $66.92.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 9.92%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This is a boost from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.29%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

