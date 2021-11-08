The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Receives $57.20 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $57.20.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

Shares of LSXMA stock opened at $55.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a fifty-two week low of $37.69 and a fifty-two week high of $55.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.71. The company has a market capitalization of $18.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.54 and a beta of 1.23.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The technology company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a positive return on equity of 2.18% and a negative net margin of 6.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the first quarter worth $56,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 165,100.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,652 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 58.8% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 100.2% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,243 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 25.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. 27.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

