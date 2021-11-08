The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) Position Boosted by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) by 877.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,415 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank owned approximately 0.06% of The Macerich worth $2,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Macerich by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,579,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $503,322,000 after purchasing an additional 5,702,680 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Macerich by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,846,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $471,702,000 after purchasing an additional 6,704,782 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in The Macerich by 27.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,089,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $165,881,000 after buying an additional 1,937,547 shares in the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Macerich by 14.9% during the second quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,093,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,712,000 after buying an additional 1,049,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aew Capital Management L P lifted its stake in The Macerich by 101.6% during the second quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 5,115,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,352,000 after buying an additional 2,578,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MAC opened at $22.21 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.83. The Macerich Company has a 52 week low of $6.89 and a 52 week high of $25.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.19.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.07. The Macerich had a negative return on equity of 5.39% and a negative net margin of 19.58%. The firm had revenue of $212.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Macerich Company will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The Macerich’s payout ratio is -52.63%.

MAC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of The Macerich from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of The Macerich from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of The Macerich from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of The Macerich to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Macerich from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Macerich currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.61.

In related news, Director Steven L. Soboroff sold 20,000 shares of The Macerich stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total value of $354,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Christopher J. Zecchini sold 3,000 shares of The Macerich stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total value of $54,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Macerich Profile

Macerich Co operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. It conducts all of its operations through the operating partnership and the management companies.

