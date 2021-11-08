The Marcus (NYSE:MCS) Price Target Increased to $24.00 by Analysts at Barrington Research

The Marcus (NYSE:MCS) had its target price boosted by Barrington Research from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on MCS. B. Riley upped their price target on The Marcus from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Marcus from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

Get The Marcus alerts:

NYSE MCS opened at $21.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.93. The Marcus has a twelve month low of $7.94 and a twelve month high of $24.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $660.80 million, a P/E ratio of -7.20 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

The Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.43. The Marcus had a negative return on equity of 18.80% and a negative net margin of 27.24%. The firm had revenue of $145.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.22) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Marcus will post -2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Gregory S. Marcus sold 1,898 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.39, for a total value of $38,700.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 28.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in The Marcus during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in The Marcus by 334.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in The Marcus during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in The Marcus by 99,028.6% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 6,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodward Diversified Capital LLC acquired a new stake in The Marcus during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.17% of the company’s stock.

The Marcus Company Profile

Marcus Corp. engages in operating movie theatres, hotels, and resorts. It operates through the following business segments: Theatres and Hotels & Resorts. The Theatres segment includes multiscreen motion picture theatres and a family entertainment center. The Hotels & Resorts segment owns and operates full service hotels and resorts.

Recommended Story: Market News Sentiment in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for The Marcus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Marcus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.