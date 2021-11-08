The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.110-$0.110 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.220. The company issued revenue guidance of $111.90 million-$111.90 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $109.98 million.The Pennant Group also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.530-$0.570 EPS.

The Pennant Group stock traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $24.91. The company had a trading volume of 787 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,530. The company has a market cap of $706.50 million, a P/E ratio of 59.50 and a beta of 2.37. The Pennant Group has a fifty-two week low of $19.03 and a fifty-two week high of $69.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.30.

Get The Pennant Group alerts:

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $110.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.50 million. The Pennant Group had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 2.85%. Research analysts forecast that The Pennant Group will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PNTG shares. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on The Pennant Group in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a buy rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Truist reduced their price target on The Pennant Group from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Pennant Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Securities reduced their price target on The Pennant Group from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on The Pennant Group from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Pennant Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.50.

About The Pennant Group

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

Further Reading: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for The Pennant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Pennant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.