The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $119.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.33 million. The RealReal had a negative return on equity of 105.14% and a negative net margin of 60.88%. The RealReal’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.49) EPS.

NASDAQ REAL traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $13.72. The company had a trading volume of 5,098,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,762,598. The RealReal has a one year low of $11.18 and a one year high of $30.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.77 and its 200-day moving average is $16.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 2.74.

In other news, CEO Julie Wainwright sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total transaction of $421,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,777,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,049,934.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Matt Gustke sold 8,436 shares of The RealReal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total transaction of $101,906.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 138,730 shares of company stock worth $1,790,804 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The RealReal stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) by 100.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,742,663 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 873,379 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.90% of The RealReal worth $34,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

REAL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of The RealReal in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on The RealReal from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wedbush assumed coverage on The RealReal in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upgraded The RealReal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on The RealReal from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.57.

The RealReal, Inc is an online luxury consignment site, which engages in the consignment of luxury goods across multiple categories, including women’s, men’s, kids, jewelry, watches, home and art. It sells pieces from designers such as Chanel, Christian Louboutin, Gucci, Hermes, Louis Vuitton, Prada, Celine, Jimmy Choo, Burberry, and Valentino.

