The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW) Shares Acquired by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 817,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,367 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 6.24% of The York Water worth $37,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The York Water by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 226,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,103,000 after acquiring an additional 15,747 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in The York Water by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 151,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,850,000 after buying an additional 32,661 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in The York Water by 65.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 51,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after buying an additional 20,520 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in The York Water by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after buying an additional 1,829 shares during the period. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its stake in The York Water by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 31,004 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after buying an additional 11,390 shares during the period. 41.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The York Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ YORW opened at $49.46 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $647.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.95 and a beta of 0.37. The York Water Company has a one year low of $40.70 and a one year high of $53.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

The York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.03). The York Water had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 30.44%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The York Water Company will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.1874 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The York Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.06%.

The York Water Profile

The York Water Co engages in impounding, purifying, and distribution of drinking water. It owns and operates wastewater collection systems and wastewater treatment systems. The company was founded on February 23, 1816 and is headquartered in York, PA.

