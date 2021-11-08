Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) Upgraded to Neutral by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $12.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $7.00.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on TBPH. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Theravance Biopharma from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $29.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.45.

Get Theravance Biopharma alerts:

TBPH stock opened at $9.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.41. Theravance Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $6.10 and a fifty-two week high of $22.74. The company has a market cap of $664.90 million, a PE ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 0.81.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.12. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.16) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Theravance Biopharma will post -2.99 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,791,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $156,698,000 after buying an additional 1,061,697 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,278,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,651,000 after buying an additional 763,854 shares during the last quarter. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new position in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth about $20,125,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,256,058 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,238,000 after buying an additional 103,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 1,094,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,898,000 after buying an additional 390,328 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.77% of the company’s stock.

Theravance Biopharma Company Profile

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

Featured Article: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for Theravance Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Theravance Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.