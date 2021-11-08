Thomas Larsen Purchases 5,000 Shares of Eloro Resources Ltd. (CVE:ELO) Stock

Eloro Resources Ltd. (CVE:ELO) Director Thomas Larsen purchased 5,000 shares of Eloro Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$3.78 per share, with a total value of C$18,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,336,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,051,308.50.

CVE ELO traded up C$0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching C$3.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,951. The company has a current ratio of 18.80, a quick ratio of 18.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of C$244.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.38. Eloro Resources Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$1.41 and a twelve month high of C$5.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$3.59.

Eloro Resources (CVE:ELO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Eloro Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Bolivia, Peru, and Quebec. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, zinc, and other base metal properties. Its principal property is the Iska Iska Project, a polymetallic property consisting of one mineral concession totaling 900 hectares located in Potosi Department, Southern Bolivia.

