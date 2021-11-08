THORChain Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.52 Billion (RUNE)

THORChain (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 8th. THORChain has a total market capitalization of $3.52 billion and $95.46 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One THORChain coin can now be purchased for approximately $13.63 or 0.00020692 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, THORChain has traded 13.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001519 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00001902 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.33 or 0.00080948 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.13 or 0.00083679 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $63.86 or 0.00096922 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65,914.48 or 1.00046300 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,725.06 or 0.07171788 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.88 or 0.00021067 BTC.

THORChain Profile

THORChain’s launch date was October 29th, 2019. THORChain’s total supply is 461,668,422 coins and its circulating supply is 258,210,215 coins. The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THORChain’s official website is thorchain.org . The official message board for THORChain is medium.com/thorchain . THORChain’s official Twitter account is @thorchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “THORChain is built for cross-chain permissionless digital asset liquidity. Stake assets in liquidity pools to earn fees, swap assets instantly at open market prices, borrow and lend on any asset, and pay in any currency. “

Buying and Selling THORChain

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade THORChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase THORChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

