Thunder Token Market Cap Tops $110.05 Million (TT)

Thunder Token (CURRENCY:TT) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 8th. Over the last week, Thunder Token has traded up 2.5% against the US dollar. Thunder Token has a market cap of $110.05 million and $15.57 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Thunder Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0135 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.12 or 0.00025360 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $164.77 or 0.00244062 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001043 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000011 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Thunder Token Profile

Thunder Token (TT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2018. Thunder Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,180,337,300 coins. Thunder Token’s official Twitter account is @ThunderProtocol . The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Thunder Token’s official website is www.thundercore.com . The official message board for Thunder Token is medium.com/thunderofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “ThunderCore is an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compliant blockchain. Tokens based on the ERC-20 standard can be minted and deployed on ThunderCore. ThunderCore is its own blockchain with its own native cryptocurrency. It is EVM-compatible with throughput of 1,200+ TPS, sub-second confirmation times, and low gas costs—making it quick and easy for DApps to deploy and scale. Consensus Nodes complete a single round of voting to confirm transactions in under a second. The accelerator, a DDoS-resilient distributed system, coordinates the network of consensus nodes. “

Thunder Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Token directly using U.S. dollars.

