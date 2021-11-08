Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Trading Up 10.3%

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) shares were up 10.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.85 and last traded at $11.80. Approximately 652,980 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 27,088,936 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.70.

TLRY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Tilray from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $11.80 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Tilray from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Tilray from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Tilray from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tilray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tilray has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.80.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of -6.29 and a beta of 2.50.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $168.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.00 million. Tilray had a negative net margin of 83.14% and a negative return on equity of 4.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Tilray Inc will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TLRY. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tilray by 230.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,720,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,112,000 after buying an additional 1,200,779 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Tilray by 738.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,312,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,880,000 after buying an additional 1,156,112 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Tilray in the second quarter valued at about $19,950,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Tilray in the second quarter valued at about $15,493,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Tilray by 221.6% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 930,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,822,000 after buying an additional 641,138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.04% of the company’s stock.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

