Toast (TOST) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Toast (NYSE:TOST) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.25) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of TOST stock opened at $59.00 on Monday. Toast has a 52-week low of $48.65 and a 52-week high of $69.93.

Get Toast alerts:

TOST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Toast in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on Toast in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Toast in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Toast in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Toast in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.89.

In related news, insider Crossover Managemen Technology purchased 625,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $40.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website

Toast Company Profile

Toast Inc builds software which helps restaurants manage online orders and dine-in order, operate an on-demand delivery network and integrate payments. Toast Inc is based in Boston.

Featured Article: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for Toast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.