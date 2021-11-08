TOKPIE (TKP) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $28,204.00

TOKPIE (CURRENCY:TKP) traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 8th. One TOKPIE coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000185 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, TOKPIE has traded 191.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. TOKPIE has a market cap of $3.48 million and approximately $28,204.00 worth of TOKPIE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SENSO (SENSO) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00003159 BTC.

Sylo (SYLO) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000009 BTC.

XIO (XIO) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded 25.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHENG (SHENG) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Anchor Neural World Token (ANW) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000884 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded 26.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000017 BTC.

About TOKPIE

TOKPIE (TKP) is a coin. TOKPIE’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,714,064 coins. TOKPIE’s official website is tokpie.io . The Reddit community for TOKPIE is /r/Tokpie and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TOKPIE’s official Twitter account is @tokpie_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling TOKPIE

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOKPIE directly using US dollars.

