TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) PT Raised to $285.00

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) had its price target increased by Stephens from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Stephens currently has an equal weight rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on BLD. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of TopBuild from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Truist lifted their target price on shares of TopBuild from $253.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of TopBuild from $271.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of TopBuild from $246.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TopBuild from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $231.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $268.70.

Shares of NYSE:BLD opened at $264.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. TopBuild has a 12-month low of $154.30 and a 12-month high of $267.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $226.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $211.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.72 and a beta of 1.57.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.05 by ($0.10). TopBuild had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 22.67%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that TopBuild will post 10.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO John S. Peterson sold 4,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.84, for a total transaction of $1,142,784.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLD. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in TopBuild by 19.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,325 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 7,493 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in TopBuild by 43.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 211,024 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,195,000 after purchasing an additional 64,024 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in TopBuild in the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in TopBuild in the first quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in TopBuild in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 95.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TopBuild Company Profile

TopBuild Corp. is an installer and distributor of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. construction industry. It operates through two segments: Installation and Distribution. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services business branches located in the U.S.

