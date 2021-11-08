Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) Given New C$120.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$115.00 to C$120.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.73% from the stock’s previous close.

TIH has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$117.00 to C$118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$111.00 to C$115.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$115.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$106.00 to C$109.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$120.61.

Shares of TIH traded up C$0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$112.43. 40,974 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 137,265. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$107.23 and a 200 day moving average price of C$105.42. The company has a market cap of C$9.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.06. Toromont Industries has a 1 year low of C$82.11 and a 1 year high of C$113.00.

In other news, Director Scott Medhurst sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$104.98, for a total value of C$125,976.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 212,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$22,290,298.42. Also, Director Jeffrey Scott Chisholm sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$107.50, for a total transaction of C$430,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,425,200. Insiders have sold 6,300 shares of company stock valued at $673,850 over the last ninety days.

Toromont Industries Company Profile

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

