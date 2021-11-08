Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV) Receives $27.94 Average PT from Brokerages

Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.94.

Several research firms have issued reports on CURV. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Torrid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Torrid in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Torrid in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of Torrid in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group started coverage on shares of Torrid in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of Torrid stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.60. 922,546 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 579,325. Torrid has a twelve month low of $13.26 and a twelve month high of $33.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.52.

Torrid (NYSE:CURV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $332.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.00 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Torrid will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Torrid during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,877,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Torrid during the third quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Torrid during the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000.

Torrid Company Profile

Torrid Holdings Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Torrid Parent Inc that operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

