TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Shares Purchased by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC boosted its holdings in TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) by 423.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 843 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in TowneBank were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its holdings in TowneBank by 0.7% in the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 607,777 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,489,000 after purchasing an additional 4,388 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of TowneBank by 5.8% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 74,496 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of TowneBank by 14.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,752 shares of the bank’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of TowneBank by 408.5% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 407,432 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,394,000 after purchasing an additional 327,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FJ Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TowneBank by 3.9% during the second quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 707,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,509,000 after purchasing an additional 26,400 shares during the last quarter. 50.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TowneBank alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TowneBank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st.

NASDAQ:TOWN opened at $32.81 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.93. TowneBank has a 1 year low of $17.53 and a 1 year high of $33.25.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. TowneBank had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 30.46%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TowneBank will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. TowneBank’s payout ratio is 39.80%.

About TowneBank

TowneBank engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services to individuals and small and medium size businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers loan and deposit services to retail and commercial customers. The Realty segment focuses on the provision of residential real estate services and originations of a variety of mortgage loans.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN).

Receive News & Ratings for TowneBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TowneBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.