Trainline (OTCMKTS:TNLIF) Earns Underweight Rating from Barclays

Barclays reiterated their underweight rating on shares of Trainline (OTCMKTS:TNLIF) in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

TNLIF has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Trainline in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Trainline in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Trainline from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Trainline in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trainline currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Trainline stock opened at $4.32 on Thursday. Trainline has a 52 week low of $4.32 and a 52 week high of $4.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.49.

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Trainline Partner Solutions, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

