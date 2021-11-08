Tranchess Price Hits $2.89 on Top Exchanges (CHESS)

Tranchess (CURRENCY:CHESS) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 8th. In the last seven days, Tranchess has traded 17.6% lower against the US dollar. One Tranchess coin can now be purchased for $2.89 or 0.00004265 BTC on major exchanges. Tranchess has a market capitalization of $120.50 million and $10.14 million worth of Tranchess was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $67,651.25 or 0.99937998 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.96 or 0.00054598 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00004521 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00001862 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.84 or 0.00041131 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002314 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $453.91 or 0.00670541 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0959 or 0.00000142 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001475 BTC.

About Tranchess

Tranchess is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Tranchess’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,735,716 coins. Tranchess’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ChessCoin is a PoW&PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, in which the Proof of Work stage ended before the launch, therefore CHESS can be considered 100% Proof of Stake. ChessCoin was designed to be used as a reward for winning online chess competitions, but can be used as a currency and sent anywhere almost instantly. “

Tranchess Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tranchess directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tranchess should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tranchess using one of the exchanges listed above.

