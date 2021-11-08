Travala.com Trading Down 0.6% Over Last 7 Days (AVA)

Travala.com (CURRENCY:AVA) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 8th. One Travala.com coin can currently be bought for about $2.86 or 0.00004345 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Travala.com has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. Travala.com has a total market capitalization of $149.28 million and approximately $10.45 million worth of Travala.com was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Travala.com Profile

Travala.com’s genesis date was August 4th, 2017. Travala.com’s total supply is 61,011,389 coins and its circulating supply is 52,120,487 coins. The Reddit community for Travala.com is /r/Travala and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Travala.com’s official message board is medium.com/@travala . The official website for Travala.com is www.travala.com . Travala.com’s official Twitter account is @Avalonplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “Travala.com (AVA) is a travel booking platform based on the NEO blockchain. The platform itself operates both a centralized front-end allowing suppliers to edit their listings, whilst operating a decentralized backend incorporating the NEO blockchain governing the AVA engine. Thus, building a trusted, transparent and secure travel booking platform reducing the costs associated with the travel industry. Travala.com was designed to be a real-world use platform and by utilizing the NEO blockchain it allows us to position ourselves above potential competition operating within the crypto space. NEO operating at 1,000 transactions per second with the aim to be running at 100,000 TPS by 2020 [as mentioned in NEO Devcon]. “

Travala.com Coin Trading

