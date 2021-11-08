Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.20.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 23rd. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Tri Pointe Homes from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

Shares of NYSE:TPH traded up $0.36 during trading on Monday, reaching $24.87. 917,850 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,361,381. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.48. Tri Pointe Homes has a 1-year low of $16.14 and a 1-year high of $26.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The construction company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $947.82 million. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tri Pointe Homes will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 22,978 shares of Tri Pointe Homes stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.29, for a total value of $558,135.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 214,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,219,702.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 30,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.11, for a total transaction of $742,274.57. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 144,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,495,925.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,700 shares of company stock worth $1,739,726 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 90,594 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 35,465 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 109,158 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 33,097 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 17,575 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 121,256 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,549,000 after purchasing an additional 42,606 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes in the third quarter valued at about $290,000. Institutional investors own 97.88% of the company’s stock.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc designs constructs and sells single-family homes and condominiums. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment consists of six reportable segments: Maracay Homes, consisting of operations in Arizona; Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington; Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado; and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia.

