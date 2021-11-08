Tribe (TRIBE) Trading Up 24.2% Over Last Week

Tribe (CURRENCY:TRIBE) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 8th. One Tribe coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.11 or 0.00001684 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Tribe has traded up 24.2% against the U.S. dollar. Tribe has a market capitalization of $503.72 million and $27.74 million worth of Tribe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.11 or 0.00051710 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001516 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $154.41 or 0.00234060 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00004655 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.71 or 0.00011691 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $63.95 or 0.00096934 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Tribe Coin Profile

Tribe is a coin. Tribe’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 453,448,622 coins. Tribe’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “TribeToken is a decentralized platfrom design to bring ease and transparency to the charity industry. It uses cryptocurrency tokens to enable instant and verifiable donations. Using TribeToken users can create their own charity and donate to other charities. TRIBE is an ERC20 token on the Ethereum blockchain and is used for transactions within the TribeToken Platform. “

Buying and Selling Tribe

