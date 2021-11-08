TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The travel company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. TripAdvisor had a negative return on equity of 27.90% and a negative net margin of 38.56%. The company had revenue of $303.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 100.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of TripAdvisor stock traded down $0.17 on Monday, hitting $34.87. 7,765,869 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,945,184. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of -19.59 and a beta of 1.31. TripAdvisor has a 1 year low of $22.89 and a 1 year high of $64.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27.

In related news, insider Kanika Soni sold 10,000 shares of TripAdvisor stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in TripAdvisor stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) by 76.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,707,717 shares of the travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 739,082 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.24% of TripAdvisor worth $68,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TRIP. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on TripAdvisor from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Barclays downgraded TripAdvisor from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Mizuho cut their price objective on TripAdvisor from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on TripAdvisor from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.88.

About TripAdvisor

TripAdvisor, Inc is an online travel company, which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment provides contextually-relevant booking links to travel partners on websites.

