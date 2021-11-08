TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The travel company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. TripAdvisor had a negative return on equity of 27.90% and a negative net margin of 38.56%. The company had revenue of $303.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 100.7% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of TripAdvisor stock traded down $0.17 on Monday, hitting $34.87. 7,765,869 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,945,184. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of -19.59 and a beta of 1.31. TripAdvisor has a 1 year low of $22.89 and a 1 year high of $64.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27.
In related news, insider Kanika Soni sold 10,000 shares of TripAdvisor stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TRIP. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on TripAdvisor from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Barclays downgraded TripAdvisor from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Mizuho cut their price objective on TripAdvisor from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on TripAdvisor from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.88.
About TripAdvisor
TripAdvisor, Inc is an online travel company, which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment provides contextually-relevant booking links to travel partners on websites.
