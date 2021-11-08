Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) Given New C$61.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$55.00 to C$61.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 31.15% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from C$47.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from C$50.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Trisura Group from C$44.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Cormark boosted their price objective on Trisura Group from C$53.00 to C$64.50 in a research note on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on Trisura Group to C$60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$58.06.

TSU stock traded down C$0.93 on Monday, reaching C$46.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,900. Trisura Group has a 52 week low of C$19.89 and a 52 week high of C$49.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.69, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$44.30.

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

