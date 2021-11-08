Tritax Big Box REIT (OTCMKTS:TTBXF) & Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Financial Contrast

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) and Tritax Big Box REIT (OTCMKTS:TTBXF) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Hersha Hospitality Trust and Tritax Big Box REIT’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hersha Hospitality Trust $176.66 million 2.51 -$166.35 million ($2.33) -4.83 Tritax Big Box REIT N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Tritax Big Box REIT has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Hersha Hospitality Trust.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

63.0% of Hersha Hospitality Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.2% of Hersha Hospitality Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Hersha Hospitality Trust and Tritax Big Box REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hersha Hospitality Trust -30.74% -10.42% -3.55% Tritax Big Box REIT N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Hersha Hospitality Trust and Tritax Big Box REIT, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hersha Hospitality Trust 2 3 1 0 1.83 Tritax Big Box REIT 0 1 2 0 2.67

Hersha Hospitality Trust currently has a consensus price target of $9.83, indicating a potential downside of 12.73%. Given Hersha Hospitality Trust’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Hersha Hospitality Trust is more favorable than Tritax Big Box REIT.

Summary

Tritax Big Box REIT beats Hersha Hospitality Trust on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Hersha Hospitality Trust is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates hotels in urban gateway markets. Its hotel properties are located in in New York, Boston, Philadelphia, Washington, the District of Columbia, Miami, and select markets on the West Coast. The company was founded by Hasu P. Shah in May 1998 and is headquartered in Harrisburg, PA.

Tritax Big Box REIT Company Profile

Tritax Big Box REIT plc is the only listed vehicle dedicated to investing in very large logistics warehouse assets (Big Boxes) in the UK and is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for shareholders. Investing in and actively managing existing built investments, land suitable for Big Box development and developments predominantly delivered through pre-let forward funded basis, the Company focuses on large, well-located, modern Big Box logistics assets, let to institutional-grade tenants on long-term leases (typically at least 12 years in length) with upward-only rent reviews and geographic and tenant diversification throughout the UK. The Company seeks to exploit the significant opportunity in this sub-sector of the UK logistics market owing to strong tenant demand and limited supply of Big Boxes. The Company is a real estate investment trust to which Part 12 of the UK Corporation Tax Act 2010 applies (REIT), is listed on the premium segment of the Official List of the UK Financial Conduct Authority and is a constituent of the FTSE 250, FTSE EPRA/NAREIT and MSCI indices.

