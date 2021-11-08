Truist Begins Coverage on Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB)

Truist started coverage on shares of Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Truist’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 39.78% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on GTLB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Gitlab in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Gitlab in a research report on Monday. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Gitlab in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Gitlab in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Gitlab in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.50.

Shares of GTLB opened at $125.20 on Monday. Gitlab has a fifty-two week low of $93.11 and a fifty-two week high of $132.35.

In related news, insider Crossover Managemen Technology bought 325,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $77.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,025,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link

About Gitlab

GitLab Inc is the provider of The DevOps platform, a single application that brings together development, operations, IT, security, and business teams to deliver desired business outcomes. GitLab Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

