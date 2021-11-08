Truist Financial Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.48 (NYSE:TFC)

Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 26th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.48 per share by the insurance provider on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th.
Truist Financial has a payout ratio of 59.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Truist Financial to earn $4.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.2%.
Shares of TFC opened at $64.29 on Monday. Truist Financial has a 52-week low of $42.81 and a 52-week high of $65.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.12. The stock has a market cap of $85.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.30.
In other news, EVP David Hudson Weaver sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total transaction of $110,337.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brantley J. Standridge sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total value of $247,995.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $636,355.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 225,218 shares of company stock worth $13,923,071 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Citigroup upgraded Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research lowered Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Truist Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.20.
About Truist Financial
Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.
