Truist Financial Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.48 (NYSE:TFC)

Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 26th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.48 per share by the insurance provider on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th.

Truist Financial has a payout ratio of 59.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Truist Financial to earn $4.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.2%.

Shares of TFC opened at $64.29 on Monday. Truist Financial has a 52-week low of $42.81 and a 52-week high of $65.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.12. The stock has a market cap of $85.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.30.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.22. Truist Financial had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP David Hudson Weaver sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total transaction of $110,337.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brantley J. Standridge sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total value of $247,995.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $636,355.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 225,218 shares of company stock worth $13,923,071 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Citigroup upgraded Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research lowered Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Truist Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.20.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

