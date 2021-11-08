Truist Securiti Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti reduced their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report issued on Friday, November 5th. Truist Securiti analyst A. Goonewardene now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $7.14 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $7.62.

Get Iovance Biotherapeutics alerts:

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.02). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.40) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on IOVA. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 8th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.91.

Shares of IOVA stock opened at $25.00 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.56. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.14 and a beta of 0.71. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a twelve month low of $15.88 and a twelve month high of $54.21.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 579.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,681 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,992 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 1,408.6% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 108,677 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,680,000 after purchasing an additional 101,473 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 5.0% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 53,049 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,509 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 0.8% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 152,001 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter.

About Iovance Biotherapeutics

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cell therapies as novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors.

Read More: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.