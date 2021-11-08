Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) Downgraded by Bank of America

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) was downgraded by investment analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

TRUP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Trupanion in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trupanion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.40.

TRUP stock opened at $125.43 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of -179.19 and a beta of 1.98. Trupanion has a 12 month low of $69.74 and a 12 month high of $128.67.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 4.65% and a negative return on equity of 9.05%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Trupanion will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Margaret Tooth sold 500 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.18, for a total transaction of $50,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gavin Friedman sold 400 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.30, for a total transaction of $31,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,250 shares of company stock worth $3,131,178. Insiders own 6.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Trupanion by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,869,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $675,565,000 after buying an additional 608,272 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Trupanion by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,769,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $433,873,000 after acquiring an additional 96,272 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Trupanion by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,320,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,966,000 after acquiring an additional 163,779 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Trupanion by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,206,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,817,000 after acquiring an additional 182,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Trupanion by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,101,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,815,000 after acquiring an additional 2,937 shares in the last quarter. 80.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Trupanion

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the following segments: Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment involves in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members and contracts include multiple pets.

