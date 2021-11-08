Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Decreases Stake in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al reduced its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,523 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 69,604 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 69.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,044,062 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,376,000 after buying an additional 427,789 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 2.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,737,392 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $76,910,000 after buying an additional 188,303 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 23.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,491,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $94,346,000 after buying an additional 1,818,457 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 17.1% in the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 144,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after buying an additional 21,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 9.6% in the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 740,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,358,000 after buying an additional 65,087 shares in the last quarter. 92.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PTEN opened at $9.36 on Monday. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.79 and a 1-year high of $11.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 2.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44). Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 35.92% and a negative return on equity of 20.79%. The business had revenue of $357.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.03 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.60) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -3.69%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $9.25 to $10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.39.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to major and independent oil and natural gas operators.

